Storefront Church (Lukas Frank) signs to Sargent House, releases “The Gift”

Storefont Church is the project of Lukas Frank (who's also drummed in Phoebe Bridgers' band and appeared on her albums), and he just signed to Sargent House who will release his debut album in early 2021. Details on that are still TBA, but meanwhile, he just released his first single for his new label, "The Gift," a dramatic, melancholic song that sounds like a late '60s Beatles ballad. The song will also appear in Netflix's The Queen’s Gambit, which debuts on Friday (10/23). Listen below.