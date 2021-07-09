Strand of Oaks announce new album & tour (listen to “Galacticana”)

Tim Showalter is back with a new Strand of Oaks album, In Heaven, that's due out October 1 via Galacticana. He made the album last fall with Kevin Ratterman, who also plays drums, and In Heaven also features My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel and Bo Koster, and Smashing Pumpkins' James Iha plays guitar and sings on “Easter.”

“In Heaven was created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life," says Showalter. "Music is magic and I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I'm allowed to share it.”

The first single is the soaring "Galacticana," and you can listen to that below.

Tim will also take Strand of Oaks on tour this fall, and stops include Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn (10/18), Detroit, Indianapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville and more. Full tour details are still TBA but you can check out the list of dates and cities below.

IN HEAVEN TRACKLIST

1. Galacticana

2. Easter

3. Hurry

4. Horses At Night

5. Somewhere in Chicago

6. Jimi & Stan

7. Sunbathers

8. Carbon

9. Sister Saturn

10. Slipstream

11. Under Heaven

STRAND OF OAKS FALL TOUR

(venue and ticket information to be announced soon, additional dates to be added)

October 11—Boston, MA

October 13—Philadelphia, PA

October 16—Hamden, CT

October 18—Brooklyn, NY

October 19—Buffalo, NY

October 20—Detroit, MI

October 22—Cleveland, OH

October 23—Columbus, OH

October 24—Indianapolis, IN

October 26—Kansas City, MO

October 27—Denver, CO

October 29—Boise, ID

October 31—Seattle, WA

November 1—Portland, OR

November 3—Oakland, CA

November 4—Los Angeles, CA

November 6—San Diego, CA

November 8—Phoenix, AZ

November 10—Dallas, TX

November 11—Houston, TX

November 12—Austin, TX

November 15—Tampa, FL

November 16—Atlanta, GA

November 17—Nashville, TN

November 19—Carrboro, NC