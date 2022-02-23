Strand of Oaks announce spring US tour

Strand of Oaks released a new album, In Heaven in October, and Tim Showalter & co will hit the road supporting it on a US tour this spring. "Getting to share a room with my incredible band and the greatest community of fans in the world is an unfathomable joy!," Tim writes. "I humbly ask after this long period without shows that you buy tickets in advance and help spread the word. I couldn’t live this awesome life without you all and your support means everything."

Dates run through May and June and include stops in Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is on June 16 at Music Hall of Williamsburg with The Still Tide. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, February 25 at 12 PM local time.

STRAND OF OAKS: 2022 US TOUR

May 7—Indianapolis, IN—The HiFi

May 8—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

May 10—Madison, WI—High Noon Saloon

May 11—St. Paul, MN—Turf Club

May 13—Kansas City, MO—Lemonade Park

May 15—Denver, CO—Marquis Theater

May 17—Boise, ID—Neurolux

May 18—Seattle, WA—The Showbox

May 19—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater

May 21—Oakland, CA—Starline Social Club

May 23—Los Angeles, CA—Lodge Room

May 24—San Diego, CA—Soda Bar

May 25—Phoenix, AZ—The Rebel Lounge

May 27—Austin, TX—Antone’s Nighclub

June 8—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips

June 9—Houston, TX—The Secret Group

June 11—Tampa, FL—Crowbar

June 12—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

June 13—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

June 14—Charlottesville, VA—The Southern

June 16—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 17—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer

June 19—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair

June 21—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge

June 22—Buffalo, NY—Mohawk Place

June 24—Cleveland Heights, OH—The Grog Shop

June 25—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Music Hall

June 26—Ann Arbor, MI—Blind Pig

June 28—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar

June 29—Nashville, TN—The Basement East