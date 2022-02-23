Strand of Oaks announce spring US tour
Strand of Oaks released a new album, In Heaven in October, and Tim Showalter & co will hit the road supporting it on a US tour this spring. "Getting to share a room with my incredible band and the greatest community of fans in the world is an unfathomable joy!," Tim writes. "I humbly ask after this long period without shows that you buy tickets in advance and help spread the word. I couldn’t live this awesome life without you all and your support means everything."
Dates run through May and June and include stops in Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and more. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is on June 16 at Music Hall of Williamsburg with The Still Tide. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, February 25 at 12 PM local time.
STRAND OF OAKS: 2022 US TOUR
May 7—Indianapolis, IN—The HiFi
May 8—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall
May 10—Madison, WI—High Noon Saloon
May 11—St. Paul, MN—Turf Club
May 13—Kansas City, MO—Lemonade Park
May 15—Denver, CO—Marquis Theater
May 17—Boise, ID—Neurolux
May 18—Seattle, WA—The Showbox
May 19—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater
May 21—Oakland, CA—Starline Social Club
May 23—Los Angeles, CA—Lodge Room
May 24—San Diego, CA—Soda Bar
May 25—Phoenix, AZ—The Rebel Lounge
May 27—Austin, TX—Antone’s Nighclub
June 8—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips
June 9—Houston, TX—The Secret Group
June 11—Tampa, FL—Crowbar
June 12—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West
June 13—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle – Back Room
June 14—Charlottesville, VA—The Southern
June 16—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg
June 17—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer
June 19—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair
June 21—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge
June 22—Buffalo, NY—Mohawk Place
June 24—Cleveland Heights, OH—The Grog Shop
June 25—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Music Hall
June 26—Ann Arbor, MI—Blind Pig
June 28—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar
June 29—Nashville, TN—The Basement East