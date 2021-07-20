Strand of Oaks details fall tour

Strand of Oaks has announced details of his fall tour in support of his new album, In Heaven. Tim Showalter will be on the road starting October 11 in Boston and stops include DC, Brooklyn, Detroit, Cleveland, Columbus, Denver, Boise, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, Tampa, Nashville, and more. The Still Tide open the whole tour and all dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 18 and the Los Angeles show is at The Lodge Room on November 4. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time.

In Heaven is out October 1 via Galacticana and features My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel and Bo Koster, and Smashing Pumpkins' James Iha.

STRAND OF OAKS 2021 TOUR

October 11—Boston, MA—The Sinclair*

October 12—Washington, DC—Miracle Theater*

October 15—Holyoke, MA—Gateway City Arts*

October 16—Hamden, CT—Space Ballroom*

October 18—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg*

October 19—Buffalo, NY—Mohawk Place*

October 20—Detroit, MI—Loving Touch*

October 22—Cleveland, OH—Grog Shop*

October 23—Columbus, OH—Ace of Cups*

October 24—Indianapolis, IN—HiFi*

October 26—Kansas City, MO—Record Bar*

October 27—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater*

October 29—Boise, ID—The Olympic*

October 31—Seattle, WA—The Showbox*

November 1—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios*

November 3—Oakland, CA—Starline Social Club*

November 4—Los Angeles, CA—Lodge Room*

November 5—Palm Springs, CA—Alibi

November 6—San Diego, CA—Soda Bar*

November 8—Phoenix, AZ—Rebel Lounge*

November 10—Dallas, TX—Club Dada*

November 11—Houston, TX—White Oak Upstairs*

November 12—Austin, TX—Mohawk*

November 15—Tampa, FL—Crowbar*

November 16—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West*

November 17—Nashville, TN—Mercy Lounge*

November 19—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle Back Room*

November 20—Charlottesville, PA—The Southern*

November 21—Wilkes-Barre, PA—Chandelier Lobby*

*with special guest The Still Tide