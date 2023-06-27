Strange Ranger & Nourished By Time announce US tour

Strange Ranger's new album Pure Music is out in July, and they've announced a tour supporting it. The US dates are in August and September, with Nourished by Time opening. See all dates below.

The NYC show begins the tour, on August 4 at DROM. It's being billed as an "album launch party," and tickets are on sale now.

Nourished by Time released a new album, Erotic Probiotic 2, in April. Stream it below.

--

STRANGE RANGER: 2023 TOUR

Friday August 4th - New York, NY @ DROM

Saturday August 5th - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Thursday August 31st - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Friday September 1st - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Saturday September 2nd - Atlanta, GA @ 529

Tuesday September 5th - Denton, TX @ Andy's

Wednesday September 6th - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Friday September 8th - Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge

Sunday September 10th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident

Monday September 11th - San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

Tuesday September 12th - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

Thursday September 14th - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Sunday September 17th - Missoula, MT @ The Showroom

Monday September 18th - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Tuesday September 19th - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

Thursday September 21st - Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade

Friday September 22nd - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

Saturday September 23rd - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole