Stranger Things’ Byers house will soon be an Airbnb

The Fayetteville, GA house that's appeared on Stranger Things as the Byers family's home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana has been sold to new owners and will be listed on Airbnb, TMZ reports. Katie Siplon of TriCounty Real Estate told TMZ that an investor made a cash offer on the house, above the $300k asking price, after it had been on the open market for a week. The new owner told Siplon that they plan to recreate the Byers' home, along with other locations from the series, on the house's six acres of property, and rent it out. The sale is expected to close over the next two weeks, TMZ reports; stay tuned.

The 1846 square ft house, which was owned by seven siblings in a trust, was sold "as is," and the listing reads: