Stranger Things’ Byers house will soon be an Airbnb
The Fayetteville, GA house that's appeared on Stranger Things as the Byers family's home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana has been sold to new owners and will be listed on Airbnb, TMZ reports. Katie Siplon of TriCounty Real Estate told TMZ that an investor made a cash offer on the house, above the $300k asking price, after it had been on the open market for a week. The new owner told Siplon that they plan to recreate the Byers' home, along with other locations from the series, on the house's six acres of property, and rent it out. The sale is expected to close over the next two weeks, TMZ reports; stay tuned.
The 1846 square ft house, which was owned by seven siblings in a trust, was sold "as is," and the listing reads:
Ever watched Stranger Things on Netflix?... Are you fan?... THIS is the original Byers house! That's right the home of Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers, just on the outskirts of the fictional town "Hawkins". This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series. Resting on 6 acres, and located in sought after Fayetteville, GA this home makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on. I mean, How cool would it be to own the infamous Stranger Things house? Don't get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a full rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment (ROI) could be HUGE! Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and "Private Property" signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention. With that being said, please RESPECT the property and its owners and please SCHEDULE A SHOWING with your agent, if you do not have an agent please call the listing agent to setup a showing. This home is being sold "AS-IS" with no seller disclosure, SERIOUS buyers only. Home was featured in Season 1 episode 1 at 6:16, 7:16, 11:08, 31:54, and 32:21. As well as Season 1 Episode 4 at 4:57 and 8:53. Also some in season 2 and 3. p.s. Do not feed the Demogorgon!!