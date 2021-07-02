Stream 4 previously unreleased Tom Petty songs from new archival album ‘Angel Dream’

The late Tom Petty's family recently released Wildflowers and All The Rest and Finding Wildflowers with previously unreleased material from Petty's classic Wildflowers era, and now they've put out Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”), a remixed, remastered, and reimagined version of 1996's Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One," which features four previously unreleased songs from the Wildflowers era: “One Of Life’s Little Mysteries,” “Thirteen Days,” “105 Degrees,” and “French Disconnection.” This era was a high point in Petty's career, and like on the last two archival releases, there are some real gems on this. Longtime Petty bandmate Mike Campbell said:

There’s some cool stuff on this record that has never come out before. I especially love the JJ Cale song ‘13 Days.’ We had a lot of fun playing that song live and it’s great to have a recording of it from the studio. ‘Supernatural Radio’ is extended with some great jamming interplay within the band, which I’m very proud of. The Heartbreakers could be really amazing and spontaneous. I hope you enjoy these little gems as much as I do.

Listen below...