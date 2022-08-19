Stream a new DIY tribute album to mewithoutYou (whose final shows are this weekend)

mewithoutYou are sadly calling it quits after a consistently-great, ever-shapeshifting, 20+ year career, and their farewell tour wraps up in the band's Philly hometown with shows at The Fillmore tonight (8/19) and Saturday (8/20). Tonight's with Kevin Devine and the Goddamn Band, Saturday's with The Messthetics (ex-Fugazi), and both shows also have David Eugene Edwards (Wovenhand). Tickets are still available. Some of these shows have had some amazing special guests. Will mwY have surprises in store for their very last dates?

Also, 32 DIY bands just came together for Torches Together: A DIY Tribute to mewithoutYou, a new tribute album out now via Outcast Tape Infirmary. It includes Lilith Two (p.s.you'redead vocalist Lilith Crimi's solo project), The Anniversary Effect, Soul Sacrifice, Crimehaven, Caregiver, and much more. Check out the whole thing below.

The label also writes, "In keeping with the spirit of the band, we are donating all profits to Kids For Peace, a charity that provides programs with the goal of 'building a worldwide community of kind, compassionate and empowered young people.'"

We just included mewithoutYou's (A→B) Life at #10 in our list of the best emo & post-hardcore albums of 2002.