Stream a remastered Operation Ivy rarity from ‘The Thing That Ate Floyd’ reissue (benefiting Gilman St)

Alongside Maximumrocknroll's 1987 comp Turn It Around!, Lookout! Records' 1988 comp The Thing That Ate Floyd is an essential document of the late '80s 924 Gilman scene, with tracks by Operation Ivy, The Mr. T Experience, Neurosis, Crimpshrine, The Lookouts, Bitch Fight, Kamala & the Karnivores, No Use For A Name, Cringer, Isocrasy, Sweet Baby, Stikky, Sewer Trout, Plaid Retina, Nuisance, Steelpole Bathtub, Capitol Punishment, and more. A few of these bands blew up in the '90s, others broke up and formed new bands who blew up in the '90s, and others just broke up, but no matter how big or small each individual band was, the impact of this scene and definitive comps like this one has continued to resonate throughout the last 30 years of punk history.

The 2xLP comp was repressed by Lookout! in 1992 and then given a CD reissue in 2002, but the vinyl has been out of print for a while, so it's good news that it's now getting a remastered vinyl reissue on May 7 via Lavasocks Records. There will be four variants available (orange, pink, blue, and yellow/clear splatter). You can pre-order physical copies from the Lavasocks webstore and digital copies from Bandcamp, and all profits will benefit 924 Gilman.

Alex Botkin from Lavasocks Records, who's also on the fundraising board for Gilman St, says, "I've been involved with 924 Gilman in many ways for the last decade or so. Performer, trash collector, booker, fundraising, and everything in between. For the past few years, my life has been pretty entangled with Lookout and the East Bay punk scene ever since booking the Lookouting shows in 2017. Without the ability to hold events for the last year, 924 Gilman has been reliant on donations and grants to make sure we can open once we're on the other side of this. The Thing That Ate Floyd represents the diversity and uniqueness of the early days of Lookout and Gilman, so what better way to celebrate both than reissuing it and having all the profits go to the club!"

The comp marked the only official release of Operation Ivy''s "Hangin' Out," which was recorded during the abandoned first sessions for Energy (and later bootlegged). Especially since the amount of Op Ivy material ever recorded is very limited, anything you can get your hands on by this band is worth it, and this song is on par with their proper studio material. A remastered stream of "Hangin' Out" premieres below.

In related news, Spitboy just announced a full discography reissue. Lookout! founder Larry Livermore also recently spoke to us about 12 shows that changed his life.

Stream the remastered Neurosis song from the comp too:

Tracklist

1. Straight Edge Song - Skin Flutes

2. Win Or Lose - East Bay Mud

3. Big Man - Corrupted Morals

4. Gloria - Neighbourhood Watch

5. Not One Of Mine - Tommy Rot

6. Cottleston Pie - Cringer

7. Bananas Smell Funny Sonata In G - Boo! Hiss! Pfftlb!

8. The Incredibly Blue Moustache Of Mr. Tinselteeth - Eyeball

9. Happy Now - Isocracy

10. 29° - Kamala & The Karnivores

11. On And On - Bitch Fight

12. Tied/Tried - Plaid Retina

13. Common Inconsistencies - Neurosis

14. We Must Do Something Now - Complete Disorder

15. Product Of Misdirection - Well Hung Monks

16. Broken Strings - Swollen Boss Toad

17. Life Sucks - Vomit Launch

18. Abandoned Beer Messiah - Relief Society

19. Boredom Zone - Mr. T Experience

20. Vagina Envy - Sewer Trout

21. No Way Back - The Vagrants

22. Andorra - Sweet Babys

23. Don't Lick My Leg - Stikky

24. What!?! - No Use For A Name

25. Extreme Racial Pride - Surrogate Brains

26. Outside - Lookouts

27. Jackknifed Rig - Capitol Punishment

28. Summertime - Crimpshrine

29. In My Past - Spent

30. Change - Raskul

31. Contraversy - Tribe Of Resistance

32. Day Of Sun - Nuisance

33. Hangin' Out - Operation Ivy

34. Bee Sting - Steelpole Bathtub

