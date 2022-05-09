Stream A Vulture Wake’s (ex-ALL) new song “Choke” off upcoming ‘Kingdom’ EP

Chad Price was the third singer of Descendents offshoot ALL in the '90s, following Dave Smalley and Scott Reynolds, and after that he fronted the alt-country band Drag the River and led a folky solo project, but he finally returned to punk in 2018 with his new band A Vulture Wake (whose bassist Dave Klein was in later lineups of Black Flag and Screeching Weasel), who released The Appropriate Level of Outrage and the Fall Prey EP that same year. As mentioned, A Vulture Wake are now gearing up for another new EP, Kingdom, due June 10 via Thousand Island Records (pre-order). They recently released lead single "Red," and we're now premiering second single "Choke," a mid-tempo song that kind of combines the energy of ALL with the earthier feel of Drag the River. When asked for a comment about the song, Chad said, "Hold on to your asses. This song will blow them off."

A Vulture Wake have also just announced tour dates, including a show at Brooklyn's Sovereign on June 14 and Trenton, NJ's Millhill Basement on June 15. All dates are listed below.

A Vulture Wake -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/10 - Duluth, GA - Sweetwater Bar

6/11 - Nashville, TN - Further Farms

6/12 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar

6/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Sovereign

6/15 - Trenton, NJ - Millhill Basement

6/17 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

6/18 - OKC, OK - Blue Note