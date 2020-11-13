Stream AC/DC’s first album in 6 years, ‘Power Up’

AC/DC have officially released their first album in six years, Power Up, following lead singles "Shot In The Dark" and "Realize." It's their first album since vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd returned to the band, marking the reunion of all surviving Back In Black era members. It also features writing credits on every song by the late Malcolm Young. "This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother," Angus said. "It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott."

If you heard "Shot In The Dark" and "Realize," then you probably know what to expect from the rest of this album. It's AC/DC doing what they've always done best -- no surprises -- but it's also impressive to hear how convincing they still sound over four decades into their career. You could mistake any of these songs as lost outtakes from the Back In Black era, and even if they aren't making world-dominating hits anymore, this new stuff is still fun to listen to. Check it out below.

