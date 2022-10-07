Stream ACL Fest live (2022 schedule)

ACL Fest returns to Austin's Zilker Park on October 7-9 and October 14-16 for its 2022 edition, and as mentioned, it's streaming live on Hulu. See the streaming schedule for all three days of weekend one, each beginning at 2:05 PM ET, below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Channel 1

2:05 PM ET - Asleep At The Wheel

2:45 PM ET - Cassandra Jenkins

3:30 PM ET - Noah Cyrus

4:15 PM ET - Charlotte Cardin

6:15 PM ET - Jazmine Sullivan

7:00 PM ET - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

9:00 PM ET - Billy Strings

10:15 PM ET- The Chicks

Channel 2

2:05 PM ET - Tamino

2:50 PM ET - Nation of Language

3:45 PM ET - Zai1k

4:15 PM ET - Kevin Morby

5:00 PM ET - Gabriels

6:00 PM ET - Thebrosfresh

7:00 PM ET - James Blake

8:00 PM ET - Gayle

9:00 PM ET - L'Impératrice

10:00 PM ET - Arlo Parks

11:00 PM ET - Omar Apollo

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

Channel 1

2:05 PM ET - The Ventures

2:40 PM ET - The Future X

3:25 PM ET - The Aquadolls

4:05 PM ET - Role Model

5:15 PM ET - Conan Gray

6:25 PM ET - Wallows

7:30 PM ET - Sofi Tukker

8:35 PM ET - Big Boi

9:45 PM ET - The War on Drugs

11:00 PM ET - Flume

Channel 2

2:05 PM ET - Spill Tab

2:50 PM ET - Slayyyter

3:35 PM ET - Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodelicos

4:45 PM ET - Tyla Yaweh

5:45 PM ET - The Midnight

7:00 PM ET - Samia

8:00 PM ET - Sabrina Claudio

9:00 PM ET - Manchester Orchestra

10:00 PM ET - Tobe Nwigwe

11:15 PM ET - Diplo

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Channel 1

2:05 PM ET - Glove

3:00 PM ET - Taipei Houston

3:45 PM ET - Larry June

4:50 PM ET - MUNA

6:00 PM ET - Spoon

7:00 PM ET - Paramore

8:00 PM ET - Marcus Mumford

9:15 PM ET - Kacey Musgraves

Channel 2

2:05 PM ET - Danielle Ponder

3:00 PM ET - Dehd

3:45 PM ET - Goth Babe

5:00 PM ET - Bia

6:00 PM ET - Oliver Tree

7:00 PM ET - 6lack

8:00 PM ET - Japanese Breakfast

9:00 PM ET - The Marias

10:00 PM ET - Big Wild

11:15 PM ET - Goose