Stream ACL Fest live (2022 schedule)
ACL Fest returns to Austin's Zilker Park on October 7-9 and October 14-16 for its 2022 edition, and as mentioned, it's streaming live on Hulu. See the streaming schedule for all three days of weekend one, each beginning at 2:05 PM ET, below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
Channel 1
2:05 PM ET - Asleep At The Wheel
2:45 PM ET - Cassandra Jenkins
3:30 PM ET - Noah Cyrus
4:15 PM ET - Charlotte Cardin
6:15 PM ET - Jazmine Sullivan
7:00 PM ET - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
9:00 PM ET - Billy Strings
10:15 PM ET- The Chicks
Channel 2
2:05 PM ET - Tamino
2:50 PM ET - Nation of Language
3:45 PM ET - Zai1k
4:15 PM ET - Kevin Morby
5:00 PM ET - Gabriels
6:00 PM ET - Thebrosfresh
7:00 PM ET - James Blake
8:00 PM ET - Gayle
9:00 PM ET - L'Impératrice
10:00 PM ET - Arlo Parks
11:00 PM ET - Omar Apollo
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
Channel 1
2:05 PM ET - The Ventures
2:40 PM ET - The Future X
3:25 PM ET - The Aquadolls
4:05 PM ET - Role Model
5:15 PM ET - Conan Gray
6:25 PM ET - Wallows
7:30 PM ET - Sofi Tukker
8:35 PM ET - Big Boi
9:45 PM ET - The War on Drugs
11:00 PM ET - Flume
Channel 2
2:05 PM ET - Spill Tab
2:50 PM ET - Slayyyter
3:35 PM ET - Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodelicos
4:45 PM ET - Tyla Yaweh
5:45 PM ET - The Midnight
7:00 PM ET - Samia
8:00 PM ET - Sabrina Claudio
9:00 PM ET - Manchester Orchestra
10:00 PM ET - Tobe Nwigwe
11:15 PM ET - Diplo
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
Channel 1
2:05 PM ET - Glove
3:00 PM ET - Taipei Houston
3:45 PM ET - Larry June
4:50 PM ET - MUNA
6:00 PM ET - Spoon
7:00 PM ET - Paramore
8:00 PM ET - Marcus Mumford
9:15 PM ET - Kacey Musgraves
Channel 2
2:05 PM ET - Danielle Ponder
3:00 PM ET - Dehd
3:45 PM ET - Goth Babe
5:00 PM ET - Bia
6:00 PM ET - Oliver Tree
7:00 PM ET - 6lack
8:00 PM ET - Japanese Breakfast
9:00 PM ET - The Marias
10:00 PM ET - Big Wild
11:15 PM ET - Goose