Stream All Away Lou’s (Lou Hanman) debut album ‘Things Will Change’

Last year, the prolific Philly-via-UK indie-punk musician Lou Hanman (who sings in Caves and the now-defunct Flamingo50 and has also played in RVIVR, Thin Lips, Worriers, Queen of Jeans, Katie Ellen, and Mikey Erg's band) launched her new solo project All Away Lou with the single "Looks Right." Second single "The Never End" followed a few months later, and today she released her debut album, Things Will Change, via Specialist Subject. Lou sang and played every instrument, and the album was produced and recorded by Thin Lips' Kyle Pulley and Lunch's Jackie Milestone. If you liked the singles -- or any of Lou's many other bands -- you'll like the LP too. Stream it below.