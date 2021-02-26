Stream All Hallowed’s “Lust” ft. The Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana & Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie

Dayton, Ohio's All Hallowed cite mid 2000s dance-punk bands like Death From Above 1979, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Faint, and The Kills as influences, and they've also got some big-name guests from mid 2000s emo on their upcoming self-titled EP. Underoath's Aaron Gillespie drums on it, Hawthorne Heights' Micah Carli engineered and produced it, and The Movielife's Vinnie Caruana duets and harmonizes with All Hallowed singer Lacey Terrell on new single "Lust."

"I met these lovely people as we collaborated on a benefit show after the mass shooting in their home town of Dayton," Vinnie says. "It’s only natural that our collaboration continued, only this time, in the studio. I love the tunes, it was very easy for me to get on board."

"It was great to have Vinnie featured on this song," Lacey added. "The heavy content and subject matter worked well as a male/female duet."

It is indeed a great duet, and it kind of finds the exact middle ground between the music of their dance-punk influences and their emo guests. If you were into all of that stuff back in the aughts, definitely give this a listen. "Lust" premieres in this post and you can stream it alongside previous single "Kill" below. The EP drops March 19 via Friend Club Records (pre-order).

--