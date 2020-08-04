Stream all-star indie Black Sabbath tribute band’s (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Deradoorian) “Sweet Leaf” cover

Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal, the all-star and seriously good Sabbath tribute act that features Deradoorian, Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Mick Barr (Krallice), Brad Truax (Interpol), and Greg Fox (Liturgy, Uniform, Ex Eye), got together as a lark for the 2018 37d03d Festival in Berlin but had so much fun they've continued to play the occasional show in NYC.

Now BSCBR are releasing a record, a 7" single titled Master of Rehearsal that will be out via Famous Class on September 4. The A-side is "Sweet Leaf," Master of Reality's opening cut, and the b-side is "Fairies Wear Boots," the closing song on Paranoid. We've got the premiere of "Sweet Leaf" which is as straight-ahead as it gets but is nonetheless pretty sick, with Deradoorian really giving it her all on lead vocals. Stream that below.

The 7" is available on black vinyl, limited edition and very cool purple vinyl, and even more limited edition, hand-poured starburst vinyl. Pre-orders are available now.

In related news: Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne recently gave an update on his health: "I'm not back to 100 percent. I'm about 75 percent there, but it's such a slow recovery."