stream Arca’s new orchestral ‘Madre’ EP ft Oliver Coates

Having recently released 100 different versions of KiCk i track "Riquiquí," Arca is already back with Madre, a new orchestral four-track release which is out now. The title track features Radiohead collaborator Oliver Coates.

"I wrote ‘Madre’ years ago, and I did ‘Madreviolo’ playing the cello myself, before working with Oliver," Arca says in a statement about Madre. "After recording 'Madreviolo', I destroyed the cello I bought specifically for this. It had to be like a one-time thing for the version where I pitched up my vocal to castrati registers. But the original version with my unprocessed vocals, which felt a necessary version to share alongside Madreviolo needed an arrangement that I could envision but couldn’t hear. When I shared the acapella version with Oliver there was an insane resonance and chemistry; where he took it felt like the place I dreamed of but couldn’t reach without him."

You can listen to Madre below.

