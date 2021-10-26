Stream Atom Driver’s (Deadguy, ex-Good Clean Fun) new song “I’ve Turned Into A Monster”

As mentioned, Atom Driver -- aka vocalist Chris “Crispy” Corvino (Deadguy, Second Arrows), guitarist/vocalist Mark Segal (Boss Jim Gettys), bassist Justin Ingstrup (ex-Good Clean Fun), and drummer Mike Polilli (Buzzkill) -- are releasing a new EP, Is Anything Alright, on November 19 via Nefarious Industries (pre-order). They recently released lead single "High Protocol Party," a dose of angular, Jesus Lizard/Hot Snakes-esque post-hardcore, and we're now premiering the heavier new single "I've Turned Into A Monster," which the band calls "a more frenetic track vs. its predecessor, perhaps the first to ever to pay homage to a Strandbeest." It's a ripper, and you can hear it below.