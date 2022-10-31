Stream Backxwash’s new album ‘His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering’

Happy Halloween! Backxwash has just released her new album His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering, which concludes an auto-biographical album trilogy that began with 2020's God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It and continued with 2021's I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses. Speaking about this one, Backxwash said:

I thank you all for coming on this journey with me. I have grown a lot from a musical and just mental perspective over my time producing these albums. At this time, I would like to take a break and just soak everything that has happened in. I realized I have not gotten an opportunity to do that and If I keep going on at this pace it will be a detriment to my mental stability. These songs take me to a very dark place and writing about these topics at times is not an easy task. I thank everyone for having the patience of listening to these patience of listening to these thoughts over the years. I would like to thank all of you for coming with me on this journey. I love you all.

The album's entirely self-produced, and it's an offering of Backxwash's usual caustic, experimental, industrial-tinged rap, before culminating in something a little more traditional with the chipmunk soul of album closer "Mukazi." On first listen, the album feels just as powerful and abrasive as her last two. Guest vocalists include Pupil Slicer's Katie Davies, Sadistik, Ghais Guevara, Censored Dialogue, and Morgan-Paige, plus Michael Go plays guitar on a few songs, Vaelastrasz plays organ on the intro track, and Katie from Pupil Slicer also contributes guitar to the song she sings on. Check it out below.