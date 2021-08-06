Stream BBB’s ‘America’s Hardcore 5′ comp w/ new songs from Anxious, Open City, Sunami & more

The reliably great hardcore label Triple B Records has released the America's Hardcore Volume 5 compilation, featuring 39 songs, many of which are new, including from Anxious (whose anticipated debut album is on the way), Lifetime/Paint It Black-related band Open City (who also just confirmed their sophomore album is "nearing completion"), Sunami (whose debut LP is expected this year), Restraining Order, Regional Justice Center, Citizen, Terror, Rule Them All, Life's Question, Magnitude, Division of Mind, Firewalker, Never Ending Game, Be All End All, Dead Heat, Combust, Eyes of the Lord, The Fight, Wound Man, Worn, Fuming Mouth, and many more.

There's a lot of different stuff on the comp, from catchy melodic hardcore to brutal, death metal-infused stuff, and if you're into hardcore in any capacity, you should not miss this. Stream it below and pick up a vinyl copy from Triple B's store.

Vinyl Tracklist

Side A:

Ammunation - Truth & Facts

Never Ending Game - Dreamin Red...

Inclination - Fruition

Firewalker - Forever

Dead Last - Pawn in the Game

Regional Justice Center - Life's Work

Profile - Set the Tone

BIB - The Healing Room

Division of Mind - 8: 7

Fuming Mouth - They Take What They Please

Side B:

Be All End All - Kiss It Goodbye

Be All End All - Supremacy

Magnitude - Light At The End

Result of Choice - Greenwashed

Final Gasp - Botched Ritual

Dead Heat - The Hard Reset

Memory Screen - Days of Heaven

Rule Them All - C.O.

Pummel - The One

Terror - Pain is Forever

Side C:

Life's Question - World Keeps Turning

Maniac - Forward Onto Annihilation

Combust - Pull the Hammer

Anxious - The Long Spring

Eyes of the Lord - Kind or Cruel

CA Coyotes - Assembly Line

Vantage Point - Swear

The Fight - We Will Never Learn

Open City - Wolf

Wound Man - Pull

Side D:

Worn - Systematic Seed

Mindforce - Reign of Terror

No Right - Exempt

Almighty Watching - The Absolute

No Pressure - Bed of Nails

Restraining Order - Keep on Runnin'

Sunami - I Don't Care

The Answer - Since Birth

Citizen - Let Me Out