Stream Belgian progressive sludge metallers Hippotraktor’s debut LP ‘Meridian’

Belgian sludge metallers Hippotraktor (members of Psychonaut and L'Itch) will follow their 2018 debut EP P’eau with their first full-length, Meridian, this Friday (10/15) via Pelagic Records (pre-order). The album is split between aggressive, hardcore-informed sludge metal and tech-y progressive rock, sounding like a cross between Blue Record-era Baroness and Tool. It's an exciting blend, and you can hear it for yourself now. A full album stream premieres below.

"Meridian finds its origin in everyday moods, taken out of context and morphed into a stylized version that reflects the dreamer in me," guitarist and core songwriter Chiaran Verheyden says. "It tells the story of someone who’s lost in a world too massive to comprehend, and seeks answers in places where none can be found. Meridian was written as an attempt to distillate what I felt but couldn’t put into words."

"We're beyond excited to release Meridian into the world," the band adds. "This was such a massive project to record, especially in difficult times like the past 1.5 year. This album is what kept us sane and gave us perspective. We can't wait to hear what people think of it and to present this album live in its entirety soon."

Check it out...