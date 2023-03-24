Stream Black Country, New Road’s new album ‘Live At Bush Hall’

After releasing concert film Live At Bush Hall earlier this year, Black Country, New Road have now released it in album form to streaming services and revealed a physical release is coming on May 26 via Ninja Tune (pre-order). The album is made up of new material that BC,NR wrote specifically for tour and have been performing since the departure of vocalist Isaac Wood (although much of the music has been informally shared online). “A lot of our fans, especially when we were putting this stuff together, played a huge part in spreading the songs which meant that people could listen to them without us putting them out in the first place," explains guitarist Luke Mark.

Likewise, Live At Bush Hall marks the first recorded music since BC,NR eschewed the idea of a frontperson, with bassist Tyler Hyde, pianist May Kershaw, and saxophonist Lewis Evans splitting primary vocal duties, with Tyler opening the show on "Up Song," May detailing the chapters of "The Boy," and Lewis pulling at heartstrings on "The Wrong Trousers." As with the concert film, Live At Bush Hall meshes Black Country, New Road's fully realized orchestral sound (drawing on their myriad folk and post-rock influences) with a raw vulnerability and stirring electricity. Stream the album and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Black Country, New Road have several live shows coming up around the world, including festival appearances at Primavera Sound, THING Fest, and more. All dates below.

Black Country New Road Live At Bush Hall loading...

Tracklist:

1. Up Song - Live at Bush Hall

2. The Boy - Live at Bush Hall

3. I Won’t Always Love You - Live at Bush Hall

4. Across The Pond Friend - Live at Bush Hall

5. Laughing Song - Live at Bush Hall

6. The Wrong Trousers - Live at Bush Hall

7. Turbines/Pigs - Live at Bush Hall

8. Dancers - Live at Bush Hall

9. Up Song (Reprise) - Live at Bush Hall

Black Country, New Road -- 2023 Live Dates

4/4 Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

4/5 Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro

4/6 Tokyo, JP @ Spotify O-EAST

5/2 Southampton, UK @ Southampton 1865

5/3 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

5/5 Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

5/7 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University

5/8 Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

5/9 Manchester, UK @ Manchester New Century Hall

5/11 Norwich, UK @ Waterfront

5/12 Birmingham, UK

5/13 Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

5/15 Cambridge, UK @ J1, Cambridge Junction

5/20 Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Vivo Rio

5/27 Herne Hill, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

6/1 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/5 Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/8 Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/9 Hilvarenbeek, NE @ Best Kept Secret Festival

7/20 Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

8/26-27 Port Townsend, WA, US @ THING Festival

10/10 London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire