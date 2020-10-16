Stream ‘Blue Note Re:Imagined’ ft. Jorja Smith, Shabaka Hutchings, Nubya Garcia, Ezra Collective, more

Blue Note Records has released Blue Note Re:Imagined, featuring an impressive case of modern-day jazz, soul, and R&B artists from the UK re-imagining classic material from the Blue Note catalog. Artists involved include Jorja Smith, Shabaka Hutchings, Ezra Collective, Nubya Garcia, Mr Jukes, Steam Down, Skinny Pelembe, Emma-Jean Thackray, Poppy Ajudha, Jordan Rakei, Fieh, Ishmael Ensemble, Blue Lab Beats, Melt Yourself Down, Yazmin Lacey, and Alfa Mist, and they took on works by Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Hutcherson, Joe Henderson, Donald Byrd, Eddie Henderson, McCoy Tyner, Andrew Hill, and more.

Jorja Smith's contribution is a version of St. Germain's "Rose Rouge," and she made a video for it, directed by Samona Olanipekun. "We have to continue the conversation around injustices that are and have been inflicted upon Black people all over the world," Jorja says. "This video is a tribute to all the people who have paved the way for Black empowerment and freedom. We are not going to stay quiet – Black lives matter – they always have. Samona, who directed the video, captured the togetherness and power of the movement and I hope when you watch, you feel with us."

There are also accompanying 7" singles, including one with Jorja's song and Ezra Collective's version of Wayne Shorter's "Footprints," and that 7" benefits Kwanda, "a platform designed to both help and encourage individuals giving back to, and building within, Black communities."

Other songs on the compilation include Shabaka Hutchings doing Bobby Hutcherson, Nubya Garcia doing Joe Henderson, Poppy Adjudha doing Herbie Hancock, and more. Stream the whole thing and watch Jorja's video below.

Tracklist

1. Jorja Smith “Rose Rouge” – from St Germain Tourist (2000)

2. Ezra Collective “Footprints” – from Wayne Shorter Adam’s Apple (1966)

3. Poppy Ajudha “Watermelon Man (Under The Sun)” – from Herbie Hancock Takin’ Off (1962)

4. Jordan Rakei “Wind Parade” – from Donald Byrd Places and Spaces (1975)

5. Skinny Pelembe “Illusion (Silly Apparition)” – from Andrew Hill One for One (1969)

6. Alfa Mist “Galaxy” – from Eddie Henderson Sunburst (1975)

7. Ishmael Ensemble “Search for Peace” – from McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy (1967)

8. Nubya Garcia “A Shade of Jade” – from Joe Henderson Mode for Joe (1966)

9. Steam Down feat. Afronaut Zu “Etcetera” – from Wayne Shorter Etcetera (1965)

10. Blue Lab Beats “Montara” – from Bobby Hutcherson Montara (1975)

11. Yazmin Lacey “I’ll Never Stop Loving You” – from Dodo Greene My Hour of Need (1962)

12. Fieh “Armageddon” – from Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer (1964)

13. Mr Jukes “Maiden Voyage” – from Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage (1965)

14. Shabaka Hutchings “Prints Tie” – from Bobby Hutcherson San Francisco (1970)

15. Melt Yourself Down “Caribbean Fire Dance” – from Joe Henderson Mode for Joe (1966)

16. Emma-Jean Thackray “Speak No Evil / Night Dreamer” – from Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil (1964) & Night Dreamer (1964)