Stream Boston hardcore band Move’s debut EP for Triple B, ‘Freedom Dreams’

As you may expect from song titles like "Beyond Reform" and "Righteous Unrest," Boston hardcore band Move do not hold back from making their stance on cops, the prison system, capitalism, and other corrupt aspects of American society clear. Their politics are front and center on this debut EP for Triple B Records (following a 2020 demo), and the venom in their lyrics is matched by the sonic assault of their music. This is purposeful, no-bullshit hardcore done right.