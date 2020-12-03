Stream Brazilian/Americana folk fusionists Ley Line’s new album ‘We Saw Blue’

Ley Line met in Brazil and are currently based in Austin, and their multilingual, genre-fluid folk music reflects their time traveling across both Brazil and the US. It very much comes across in their new album We Saw Blue, which is described via press release like this:

We Saw Blue is in many ways the origin story of Ley Line. Bandmembers Kate Robberson and Emilie Basez met in Brazil in 2012 and travelled the country playing shows, learning traditional folk songs and writing their own music along the way. When twins Madeleine and Lydia Froncek joined their duo project in 2016, much of the band’s repertoire was influenced by the sounds and experiences Kate and Emilie had gathered during their time in Brazil. In 2017, Ley Line decided to return to where it all began. They raised money to buy a van and took off for a four month long tour from the south of Brazil to the Northeast. Their self-managed tour included stops around the country playing venues, cultural centres, leading workshops in schools and all the while staying with new and old friends they met along the way. We Saw Blue is comprised of songs the four women learned and composed in Brazil and songs written after their return home. Kate explains, “Not only was this adventure a way to dive deeper into our study of Brazilian music, it was also an opportunity for the four of us to solidify our bond by experiencing the rewards and challenges of traveling together.”

Emilie adds, "This album documents Ley Line really refining our unique sound through an exploration of Brazilian folklore and the spirituality embedded in nature."

It's a very cool record that expertly fuses together sounds from various cultures and eras, and if you like folk music of any kind, you should give this a listen. It officially comes out on Friday (12/4) (pre-order), but we're premiering a stream of the full album right now. Listen:

