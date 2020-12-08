Stream Brooklyn punks Proper.’s powerful new song “Don’t”

Brooklyn punks Proper. released a new song produced by The Wonder Years' Dan Campbell and mixed/mastered by Koji called "Don't." It takes on systemic racism and police brutality from a personal, introspective angle, and it wraps its message in catchy, climactic indie-punk. "America is a fucked up place to live for those of us that aren't straight, white men. I've always known that, my bandmates know it, my family knows it, as do my friends that look like me," vocalist Erik Garlington said. "It's just something we live with, a crushing sense of helplessness that any of us could be murdered by police tomorrow."

It's their first new song since their 2019 album I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better (Big Scary Monsters) and it's very powerful stuff. Listen below.