Stream Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers & more at WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert

WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert happens today, August 21 at Central Park's Great Lawn. It's free for vaccinated attendees who scored tickets, and you can watch from home, too: it airs starting at 5 PM ET on CNN.com, as well as CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and the CNNgo app. There's also a pre-show starting at 4 PM ET and hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Clive Davis produced the show, which will feature performances from Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello, Polo G, Wyclef Jean, LL Cool J, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jennifer Hudson, Rob Thomas, Carlos Santana, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, Barry Manilow, Jon Batiste, Lucky Daye, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Journey, Maluma, the New York Philharmonic, and more.