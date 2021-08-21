Stream Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers & more at WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert

WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert happens today, August 21 at Central Park's Great Lawn. It's free for vaccinated attendees who scored tickets, and you can watch from home, too: it airs starting at 5 PM ET on CNN.com, as well as CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and the CNNgo app. There's also a pre-show starting at 4 PM ET and hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Clive Davis produced the show, which will feature performances from Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello, Polo G, Wyclef Jean, LL Cool J, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jennifer Hudson, Rob Thomas, Carlos Santana, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, Barry Manilow, Jon Batiste, Lucky Daye, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Journey, Maluma, the New York Philharmonic, and more.

Filed Under: Andrea Bocelli, Barry Manilow, Bruce Springsteen, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Earth, Elvis Costello, Homecoming Week, Jennifer Hudson, Jon Batiste, Journey, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, Kane Brown, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Livestream, LL Cool J, Lucky Daye, Maluma, Patti Smith, Paul Simon, Polo G, rob thomas, The Killers, The New YOrk Philharmonic, We Love NYC The Homecoming Concert, Wind & Fire, Wyclef Jean
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top