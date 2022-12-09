Stream Bun B & Statik Selektah’s ‘Trillstatik 2′ ft. Boldy James, Flee Lord, Big K.R.I.T. & more

Back in 2019, Southern rap legend and UGK member Bun B teamed up with the great Boston producer Statik Selektah for the Trillstatik, and now they've followed it with Trillstatik 2. Like the first one, it's an appealing fusion of Bun B's loud Houston drawl and Statik's East Coast boom bap production, and it's loaded with great guests: Boldy James, Flee Lord, Termanology, Paul Wall, Big K.R.I.T., Styles P, Smoke DZA, 38 Spesh, Nems, Papoose, Dave East, and more. Listen to the full thing below.