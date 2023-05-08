Stream calicuzns’ (fka California Cousins) new s/t EP

Rochester's California Cousins are now going by calicuzns, and they'll be following last year's Secret Footage LP with a new self-titled EP under their updated moniker this week. The band says they've embraced more of a '90s post-hardcore influence on these new songs, and, appropriately, the EP ends with a cover of Quicksand's "Unfulfilled." There's some genuinely heavy stuff on there, but they've also still got plenty of the yelpy anthemic emo hooks that fans of this band expect. "This EP is self-titled because it represents us taking this chance to reinvent ourselves," the band says. "It's just a taste of what we've been working toward."

They're self-released the EP, as they explain: "We've always been fiercely DIY when it comes to just about everything we do. Most of our releases we've recorded ourselves, we make our own music videos, and most of our own artwork. With this release we finally decided that instead of doing most of that stuff ourselves, we may as well just do it all." It'll officially be out later this week, but a full stream premieres in this post. Listen below.

calicuzns also have a few Upstate NY shows with Halo Bite this month, and Detroit's Pug Fest in July. All dates are listed below.

calicuzns -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/19 - Syracuse at Sharkey's

5/20 - Buffalo at Timeless Babez

5/21 - Rochester at Bug Jar

7/7 - Detroit, MI at Pug Fest