Stream Canal Irreal’s (Los Crudos, Limp Wrist) self-titled debut LP

Earlier this year, Los Crudos / Limp Wrist vocalist Martin Sorrondeguy released the song "Pestes" with his new band Canal Irreal, and promised a full-length album would arrive later in the year. Now, as Stereogum points out, their self-titled debut LP has arrived today. It's a short, 9-song ripper and Martin sounds as vicious as ever, but the band (which also includes members of Sin Orden) contrasts his bark with a more melodic post-punk backdrop. It's a very good LP and you can stream it below.