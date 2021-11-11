Stream Cave Bastard’s new album ‘Wrath of the Bastard’

San Diego's Cave Bastard (ex-members of Cattle Decapitation, Ritual Torture, and Bridge Jumper) will follow their 2018 debut album The Bleak Shall Devour The Earth with their sophomore LP, Wrath Of The Bastard, this Friday (11/12) via Antrum Records (pre-order). It's an impossible-to-pin-down album that pulls from death metal, grind, sludge, hardcore, prog, and much more. Whatever subgenre you wanna call it, it rips. There's a song called "Anti-Vaxxtermination" on it, and if you're wondering what that one's about, it was actually written before the first COVID-19 cases were reported, and it's against the spread of anti-vaccine rhetoric, as the band explains:

Written during the summer of 2019 — well before the first Covid-19 cases were reported — the concept behind ‘Anti-Vaxxtermination’ was inspired by the ‘wellness’ community, which is notoriously anti-vaccine and promotes unproven treatments with unsubstantiated claims for several different diseases and ailments, often with the motive of profit by snake-oil salesmen. Diseases such as measles — virtually eradicated by the year 2000 in the US — rose drastically within the last fifteen years, prompting a travel advisory warning for foreigners traveling in the United States. The idea of deadlier and severely crippling diseases returning unchecked came to mind, wiping out a majority of the population whilst humanity tears itself apart, resulting in vulnerability to existential threats. Unbeknownst to us that a global pandemic was right around the corner, we’ve unfortunately seen the continuation of the spread of anti-vaccine rhetoric

The album's not officially out for a day, but we're premiering a full stream in this post. Listen below.