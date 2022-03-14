Stream Cavernlight’s new towering post-metal song “The Ashes of Everything I’ve Failed to Be”

Wisconsin post-metal band Cavernlight formed in 2006, put out their Corporeal demo (Anti-Matter Records) in 2015, and theirdebut full-length As We Cup Our Hands and Drink From the Stream of Our Ache (Gilead Media) in 2017, and as mentioned, they're now finally set to release their sophomore LP, As I Cast Ruin Upon the Lens That Reveals My Every Flaw, on May 13 via Translation Loss (pre-order). Cavernlight may not work fast, but the wait is always worth it, as you can hear on the LP's towering new single "The Ashes of Everything I've Failed to Be." Throughout its four minute running time, it touches on Hum-style heavy shoegaze, Neurosis-style sludge metal, and Mogwai-style post-rock, and Cavernlight really make it their own. It was engineered and mixed by Kowloon Walled City's Scott Evans at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, and you can really feel that spacious Electrical Audio sound.

The band says, "Self destructive, self-sabotaging tendencies can be a common aspect of life for some people. If one is able to survive those things it's important to accept fault in the decisions and choices that brought you to a low place. When the bridge burns at least one of your hands is holding the match. After doing some real soul searching maybe you'll find the hand holding the gasoline was yours as well. Rebuilding starts when you dig through the smoldering rubble and find the true source of destruction."

Listen to the new song and the previously released title track below...

Tracklist

1. Accepting the Fate I've Crafted

2. Gaze into The Glow and Drift into Time

3. Material

4. A Shimmering View

5. The Ashes of Everything I've Failed to Be

6. As I Cast Ruin Upon the Lens That Reveals My Every Flaw

7. Prelude

8. To Reconcile A Virulent Life