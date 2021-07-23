Stream Chet Wasted’s trippy sunshine pop song “The Noose” off debut LP for CYLS

Jacob McCabe of New Hampshire indie rock/emo band Perspective, A Lovely Hand to Hold is also a solo artist under the name Chet Wasted, and he's releasing his debut album Raspberry on August 27 via Count Your Lucky Stars. Though Perspective, A Lovely Hand to Hold is a scrappy rock band and CYLS is primarily an emo label, Chet Wasted goes in a different direction, channelling the psychedelic sunshine pop of bands like The Kinks, The Zombies, and The Beach Boys. He does a lot of justice to that sound, as you can hear on lead single "The Noose," which premieres in this post. Here's what Jacob says about it:

Last year I watched over 200 films. Movies from all over the world. If you want the list, hit me up. I saw some of my favorite things I’ve seen in my life captured on film. I hadn’t felt so inspired by anything in a long time, at a particularly uninspired part of my life. So I bought a super 8 camera that same year. The Nizo s560. We all gotta start somewhere. I had written a song the previous winter ("The Noose") and when winter came around again I aimed to make a video for it. There’s truly no great idea behind it, but the song is about feeling like the heavy burden in a relationship and feeling afraid of losing it and watching it start to disintegrate. The video was made by the help of my good friend James (Jimmy Montague) who did a lot of the filming for me. It’s pretty neat to see yourself on film in living color.

Check out the new song and video below...