Stream Chicago melodic hardcore band Oscar Bait’s new EP ‘Everything Louder Than Everything Else’

Chicago's Oscar Bait just returned with a new EP, Everything Louder Than Everything Else, and fans of melodic hardcore should not miss out on this one. They kind of find the middle ground between the Silent Majority/Movielife style LIHC that bands like Koyo and Stand Still have been reviving, and the burly yet catchy sounds of early Fucked Up. They've got a crisp, tight sound that's equal parts aggressive and accessible, and even in the increasingly-crowded hardcore scene, this EP stands out as something a little different from the rest. Stream it below.