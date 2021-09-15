Stream Chicago ska-punks Bumsy and the Moochers’ political new song “The Rat”

As mentioned, Chicago ska-punks Bumsy and the Moochers are in the process of releasing singles that will culminate in an EP for Sell The Heart Records. We're premiering new single "The Rat," a political ripper with some great horn lines that guitarist/vocalist Dan Engelman says is "about Trump and people in positions of power in general who are corrupt."

"I wanted some parts of the verses to relate to the title of the song, 'sniffing around, looking around with beady eyes', but I also wanted to connect those rat-like behaviors to corrupt human beings," lead singer/guitarist Caitlin Edwards adds. "The verses not only describe corrupt people in power, but they also describe back-stabbing, lying, and spineless people that unfortunately come into our own lives."

Listen below...