Stream Circuit Circuit’s chaotic screamo/mathcore EP ‘Body Songs’

Nashville's Circuit Circuit are releasing their new EP Body Songs on Dark Trail Records this Friday (7/7), and it gets an early premiere in this post. As the band previewed with lead single "Deleted Skin," the whole 20-minute EP is a totally chaotic, discordant record that falls somewhere in the orbit of screamo, mathcore, and sasscore without fitting neatly into any specific subgenre. The band have been co-signed pretty hard by The Callous Daoboys--Daoboys vocalist Carson Pace mastered this EP, the artwork was designed by Daoboys bassist Jackie Buckalew, and it was mixed by Die On Mars engineer Corey Bautista--and I think this would definitely appeal to Daoboys fans. Or to compare them to the classics, picture a mix of Botch, The Locust, and Orchid and you might have an idea.

The band says:

Releasing Body Songs has been one of the most relieving things any of us have ever felt. With the amount of time we had to sit with these songs and work on them for almost two years, we're so happy to finally be showing everyone what we've been up to. It's the first release that truly feels like our own, and we made sure to put in as much care as possible. We especially owe a lot of the release to our now ex-vocalist Kade Hernandez, whose unique and surreal vision was the blueprint for the sound, lyrics, and overall design of the entire EP. Working with them built us into a much stronger band.

Pre-order the EP here and give it an early listen below.