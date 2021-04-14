Stream Colombian screamo band Vientre’s majestic new album ‘Estado de Imago’

Colombian screamo band Vientre have been on the rise for the past few years, with two full-lengths and several EPs/splits/etc under their belts, and they've just released their third album Estado de Imago. Their last full-length came out two and a half years ago, and Vientre have made a noticeable progression in that time without abandoning what made the first two albums great. Estado de Imago offers up a seamless blend of post-rock and screamo, and it's a big, clean, melodic record that still finds plenty of time for aggression and frantic energy. If you like screamo and screamo-adjacent bands that really shoot for the stars -- anything from Envy to La Dispute to Viva Belgrado -- this album is very worth checking out. Screamo can be a very niche thing, often by design, but this album has the grandeur of a band who could be playing stadiums. Listen below.