Stream Corrupt Vision’s vicious new ska-core album ‘These Hands of Mine’

Over the past few years, Orange County's Corrupt Vision have become staples of modern-day ska-core. They play a raw, ferocious version of the genre that sounds like a cross between Choking Victim and Pig Destroyer, and they match the musical venom with unflinching lyricism that takes on police reform, white nationalism, mental health issues, and other crucial topics. They've got tons of EPs and splits dating back to 2017, but they're just now finally set to release their first full-length album, These Hands of Mine, this Friday (6/4). The album isn't officially out yet, but a full stream premiered today at Idioteq. Listen below.

These Hands of Mine will be out on vinyl, cassette, and CD via No Time Records, Lavasocks Records, DESTRUKTOMUZIK, Tiny Dragon Music, Decolonized Records, Kamicore Records (Canada), Toxic Wotsit Records (United Kingdom) and Good Times Records (Australia).