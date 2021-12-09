Stream country veteran Loney Hutchins’ new album of lost ’70s demos
Nashville country veteran Loney Hutchins, was signed to Johnny Cash's House of Cash publishing company around 1972, after June Carter Cash introduced Loney and his demo reel to her then-husband. Their relationship produced over 80 hours of demo tapes, including many demos that Loney made for Johnny Cash, and 24 of those demos have now been unearthed for the new album Buried Loot, Demos from the House of Cash and Outlaw Era, ‘73-‘78, which comes out on Appalachia Record Co this Friday (12/10) (pre-order).
The album includes the never-before-heard "Stoney Creek," which was written by the late Hazel Smith (who's often credited with coining the term "outlaw country"), as well as Hutchins originals, Cash-penned songs, and the never-recorded Helen Carter-penned "You Gotta Live It Brother (If You Wanna Serve the Lord)." The demos were recorded primarily with producer/engineer Charlie Bragg and featured such session players as Lloyd Green, Kenny Malone, Sonny Louvin, and D.J. Fontana, as well as backing vocals by Carlene and Helen Carter. Loney's son Loney John Hutchins (who owns Appalachia Record Co) helped bring the album to life, enlisted a few current session musicians to add "minor touches" to unfinished material, and had John Baldwin remaster it.
"What started out as wanting to preserve my recordings and releasing an album for family and friends turned into a resurrection of my musical life," Loney tells us. "Having the compilations and remastering done by my son's loving ears and the validation I've received from my band and live performances makes me believe the wider world would be interested to hear what I have to give. Just goes to show that every good wine has its time. Looks like my time is now! I'm so excited about Buried Loot... releasing now. Thanks to my son, Loney John Hutchins, my band, The Nashville Suite, and all the players, past and present, who have been involved with the project."
If you're a fan of '70s outlaw country, this compilation is not to miss. It's genuinely great stuff, and it's a real treat that these recordings are finally seeing the light of day. The album isn't officially out until Friday but we're premiering a full stream right now. Listen here:
Tracklist
Pinball King
Who’s Gonna Be My Fire?
Paradise
Fools Gold
Stoney Creek
One More Habit
Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t So
Daughter Of A Railroad Man
I Do Declare
Nashville Suite
Every Day’s A Monday
We Got It All
Four More Reasons
Whippoorwill
Whisky Lady
Taxi Please
Five Years In Hell
Committed To Parkview
Ya Gotta Live It
Hillbilly Ghetto
Reedy Creek
I’ll Always Have The Good Lord Watching Over Me
Sheets Of Green Clover
My Tennessee Hills