Stream Crowning and Naedr’s new screamo split, ‘Rayau’

The DIY screamo scene continues to grow and thrive, and two of the best debut albums to come out of that scene in recent memory are Chicago band Crowning's 2020 LP Survival/Sickness and Singapore band Naedr's 2020 LP Past Is Prologue, which makes it very exciting that those two bands have teamed up for a split EP, Rayau, out now via Zegema Beach, Left Hand Label, and Dog Knights. It's got four new Crowning songs and three from Naedr, and both bands offer up soaring, spacious, majestic takes on screamo, without sacrificing any of the genre's raw fury. It's a great split, and you can stream the whole thing below.

