Stream Dallas grunge-gazers Gravedweller’s new EP ‘Tissue’

Dallas' Gravedweller introduced themselves to the world with a self-titled EP back in 2018, and now they've got a second new EP, Tissue, arriving this Friday (9/2) via Acrobat Unstable (cassette pre-order). The EP was produced by Will Yip, and its grunge/emo/post-hardcore blend definitely takes cues from past Will Yip collaborators like Balance & Composure, Superheaven, Title Fight, Nothing, Citizen, Pity Sex, etc, but Gravedweller also bring something new to the table and never sound like one band in particular. They're also very solid songwriters, and these songs really pop. Shoegazy bands can be known to put style over substance, but Gravedweller always have really substantial melodies driving these songs.

"Working with Will [Yip] was a very exciting experience for us because I grew up listening to and loving a lot of the records he’s worked on," vocalist/guitarist Noah Bhatti tells us. "We came to Will with a sound in mind and he helped us bring it to life. He helped us improve ideas that we already had."

Will added, "'Losing Me' was the track that sold me on Gravedweller. It hit the soul. It had honest energy, a great groove, was raw at the core but still so accessible and caught the ear. These guys are for real and I can’t wait to see what else they do. They’re going to pop."

The EP doesn't officially drop until tomorrow, but you can stream it in full right now: