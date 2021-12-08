Stream Dark Sky Burial’s (Shane Embury of Napalm Death) new LP ‘Omnis Cum In Tenebris Praesertim Vita Laboret’

Dark Sky Burial, the electronic/ambient/industrial project of Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury, releases his fourth album Omnis Cum In Tenebris Praesertim Vita Laboret this Friday (12/10) (pre-order). It's the final installment of a quadrilogy of albums that began in April of 2020 with De Omnibus Dubitandum Est, and Shane refers to the quadrilogy as "an audio diary of the past few years for me - my father passing away, broken friendships and cutting away that which demands too much of your energy and trying to refocus that energy towards those who truly matter."

"I am proud to say the 4 albums released in the past 20 months have twisted and turned and soared in eclectic directions," Shane adds. "If some out there feel a connection and common understanding then that’s a positive. Much as my life has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions this past 2 years especially DSB."

"I feel creatively more enthusiastic now than ever about everything I am involved in musically," he continues. "Life is tougher and to find balance for the rest of my life is still the goal. I keep climbing the vertical labyrinth though the pathway is dark! But from darkness there is light. So next year phase 2 of Dark Sky Burial will begin."

About the new album specifically, Shane adds that "composing these tracks has been for me very soul searching - at times the sounds seem to me reflections of my personality or rather different shades of myself, especially over the past 2 years where my worlds collided and I didn't really know where to turn and the obvious be came blurred."

And though Shane only started Dark Sky Burial last year, he adds that it's "something I have wanted to do for over 20 years. At this moment in my life this music is possibly the truest expression of myself and who I wish to become."

The album isn't officially out for two days, but we're premiering an entire stream of the album today. Listen: