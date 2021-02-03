Stream Dark Time Sunshine’s first album in 9 years & watch the “Ritalin” video

As mentioned, underground rap duo Dark Time Sunshine (Seattle rapper Onry Ozzborn and Chicago producer Zavala) are releasing their first album in nine years, LORE, this Thursday (2/4) via Fake Four. It includes recent singles "The Rite Kids" (ft. R.A.P. Ferreira & Homeboy Sandman) and "Familiars," as well as songs featuring Hail Mary Mallon (aka Aesop Rock, Rob Sonic, and DJ Big Wiz) and Ceschi. If you dug the singles, I think you'll be very happy with the full album too. The long gap between albums has left the duo sounding totally refreshed, with Zavala's psychedelic production and Onry Ozzborn's bulletproof tongue-twisters hitting as hard as they ever have. If you're unfamiliar with Dark Time Sunshine, the guests on this album should give you a good idea of what to expect. LORE connects the dots between Aesop Rock's early 2000s alt-rap classics and R.A.P. Ferreira's current version of left-of-the-dial rap music, and it's no surprise that both of those greats fit in perfectly here.

The album isn't officially out until Thursday (pre-order), but we're premiering a full early stream of it in this post, alongside the video for "Ritalin." Onry calls the song "a bizarre therapy session in which the client and therapist end up switching places," and that same story plays out in the Tim Slusarczyk-directed video, which is as mind-bending as the song itself.

Watch the new video and stream the LP right here:

--