Stream death/doom supergroup Pulchra Morte’s new song ft. 50+ guest vocalists

As mentioned, Pulchra Morte -- the death/doom supergroup of Adam Clemans (Skeletonwitch, Wolvhammer), John Porada (Wolvhammer, Abigail Williams), Jarrett Pritchard (Eulogy, Brutality), Clayton Gore (Eulogy, Harkonin), and Jeffrey Breden (Leagues Below) -- will follow their very good 2019 debut album Divina Autem Et Anile with their sophomore album, Ex Rosa Ceremonia, on November 6 via Transcending Records (pre-order). They recently released two songs, and we're now premiering a third, "The Serpent’s Choir." The song includes an actual choir made up of metal (and some non-metal) musicians, including members of 1349, Immolation, Exhumed, Black Tusk, Mondo Generator, The Accüsed, Uada, Nocturnus AD, GWAR, Abysmal Dawn, Scour, Yazuka, Cloak, Exhorder, Withered, and more.

"Assembling ‘The Serpent’s Choir’ was really gratifying but challenging," Jarrett Pritchard tells us. "I have had the privilege of working with so many fantastic people over the years, so I feel really lucky to have been able to reach out to people, one by one, that I wanted to participate, as well as my normal friends who of course are always there, ready to go. We got people from all over, and not all “metal people.” The Choir sees the return of Jason Avery (Eulogy, Monstrosity) to the microphone, backing up Adam with Andrew Gerrity (Wolvhammer, No Fraud) on the line “a lifeless corpse of a world.” And - this is the fan part of this - I had Blaine Accüsed (The Accüsed, Toe Tag) and Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator, QOTSA) sing the line, “what music we shall make.” I am such a fan of everyone that sang with us, each submission, be it well-known musician or just friends. It was really exciting. I could keep going name by name, but then there were very unique sounds in the mix as well - Jake (Uada) gave me some fantastic texture that is blended together with Ravn (1349), which is more of a howl, that you can hear a little more distinctly at the end of the track."

"Now, assembling 100 tracks of vocals," Jarrett continues, "that was a trick, and they are all there. Clayton started by stacking them for me as we got them and then sent me the Logic file, which I exported as an AAF and brought into ProTools and began mixing them together - panning, placing, grouping by sound and texture... It was really great, and it is exactly what I wanted it to be. A show of force. All of the societal confusion now is only happening because it’s allowed to. We are the true power - friends, associates, people sharing an idea. And that’s the point."

Adam Clemans adds, "'The Serpent’s Choir' is the result of us forging a new chapter for Pulchra Morte. Lyrically, it deals with the power of the written word and how beautiful and sometimes destructive amassing many voices behind those words can be. Due to the quarantine, we decided it might be an interesting idea to mirror that sentiment physically by adding as many voices to the song as possible. We are honored to have had as many people participate as we did. The result is of pure power."

It's another very promising taste of this album, thick and heavy and with a perfect balance between melody and aggression, and Pulchra Morte really nailed it on assembling that choir. Listen to the song and see the full list of choir members below.

In related news, both Blaine Accüsed and Nick Oliveri are members of the new anti-Trump punk supergroup Dead End America.

The Serpent's Choir

Jim Adolphson (Noose Rot),

Archaon (1349)

Jason Avery (Eulogy, Monstrosity)

Corey Barhorst (Black Tusk)

Dylan Barnes-Trout

Caleb Bergen (Sleepwalkers)

Jason Blackerby

Chase Brown

Mike Browning (Nocturnus AD)

Maria Burheim

Noah Cabitto (Affasia)

Matt Castro

Mike Connors

Blaine Cook (The Accüsed)

Vanessa Cordoba (Insatanity)

Josh Crouse (Lecherous Nocturne)

Ross Dolan (Immolation)

Kim Dylla (Gwar)

Charles Elliott (Abysmal Dawn)

Diane Farris

Damiano Fedeli (Nihilo)

Andrew Gerrity (Wolvhammer)

Matt Harvey (Exhumed)

Dan Horton

Ryan Huff

John Jarvis (Scour)

Øyvind Kaslegard (Svart Lotus)

Espi Kvlt (Seas Of Winter)

Bruce Lamont (Yakuza)

Jared Louche (Chemlab)

Chris Lytle (Insatanity)

Sage MacDonald

Scott MacDonald

Danielle Masek

Matt McClelland (Yakuza)

Rob Miller (Tau Cross)

Karen Milligan

Sean Milligan

Erika Morgengrau (Morgengrau)

Jamey Morris

Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator)

Ravn (1349)

Billy C. Robinson (Cloak)

Blood Slaughter

Tor Stavenes (Svart Lotus, 1349),

Jake Superchi (Uada)

Eric Syre (Thesyre)

Jeff Tandy (Trenchant)

Scott Taysom (Cloak)

Oliver Thiel

Kyle Thomas (Exhorder),

Mike Thompson (Withered)

Terry Thornton (Last Transgression)

Tim Van Velthuysen

Rob Verret

Kevin Warhaft

Matt Wilson

--