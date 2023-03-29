Stream Deathgrave’s “On All Fours” off upcoming LP ‘It’s Only Midnight’

West Coast deathgrinders Deathgrave (current and former members of Cyanic, Amber Asylum, Autopsy, Graves At Sea, and more) are gearing up to release the followup to their 2018 debut LP So Real, It's Now, titled It’s Only Midnight, on April 14 via Tankcrimes (pre-order). Ahead of its release, we're premiering new single "On All Fours." It's a totally ruthless and very promising taste of the new LP, and vocalist Andre Cornejo gives us the story behind the song:

I have an old friend that used to work at a really cool sex shop that sold all sorts of interesting products. The spot was located around the block from where I had band practice so I would arrive to the area early and bring lunch for the two of us and I would be treated to the increasingly wild stories of my friend’s time working at this spot. There was one occasion I was perusing the book section and pulled out a instructional book on training someone to be a dog. It was very extensive and while flipping through the mind blowing contents of this tome, I noticed I was being watched by a couple standing nearby that seemingly approved of my reading selection by whispering "good choice" while directing eyes to the book. "On All Fours" was inspired by the rollercoaster of possibilities that flooded my imagination and the fun that took place discussing said possibilities of that memorable day at the sex shop.

Listen below.

Deathgrave also have a short West Coast tour coming up in May with Necrot and Mortiferum, which is right after Necrot's one-off in NYC. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Ant Baby

On All Fours

Tony’s Deli

Sewer Runs Through Her

The Resigned

Resure’wreck’ed

Rats Are Back

Slurring Sermons

Your Rules Are Here

Scratch, Sniff, Peel, Snack

Lonely Streets

Atomic Narcotic Withdrawal

DEATHGRAVE w/ Necrot, Mortiferum:

5/12/2023 Brick by Brick – San Diego, CA

5/13/2023 1720– Los Angeles, CA

5/14/2023 Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ

5/15/2023 Sister – Albuquerque, NM

5/16/2023 Hi Dive – Denver, CO

5/17/2023 Ace’s High Saloon – Salt Lake City, UT

5/18/2023 Holland Project - Reno, NV (w/ Mortiferum only)

5/19/2023 Cafe Colonial – Sacramento, CA

5/20/2023 Eli’s Mile High Club – Oakland, CA