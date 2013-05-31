stream Disclosure’s heady, dancefloor-ready debut LP, ‘Settle’

We just posted the new video for Disclosure's "When A Fire Starts To Burn," the opening track off their debut album, Settle. That album drops next week (6/4) and it's very understandably one of the most anticipated debuts of the year (maybe the most at the moment, now that Savages is out). The UK garage/house duo have been dropping songs from it left and right all week, and a little birdie told me that the album leaked too, so you may have heard it already. But if not, you can now stream the album in its entirety at The Guardian. It's an excellent album and we highly recommend that you take a listen.

As discussed, Disclosure will return to NYC for a co-headlining show with TNGHT at Central Park Summerstage on August 6. Support at the show comes from Julio Bashmore. Tickets for that show are still available.

Some song streams from the LP below...



---

Disclosure - "F For You"



Disclosure - "When A Fire Starts To Burn"



Disclosure - "You & Me" feat. Eliza Doolittle



Disclosure - "White Noise" feat. AlunaGeorge



Disclosure - "Latch" feat. Sam Smith

