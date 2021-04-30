Stream DJ Khaled’s new LP ft. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z & more

DJ Khaled's new star-studded album Khaled Khaled is out now, and it's basically a compilation album featuring potential hits by some of the heaviest hitters in rap and R&B (and on one song, reggae). It features the two previously released songs with Drake ("Popstar" and "Greece"), it reunites longtime frenemies Jay-Z and Nas on "Sorry Not Sorry (Harmonies by the Hive)" which uses the same sample of Bobby Glenn’s "Sounds Like a Love Song" as Jay-Z's classic "Song Cry" (Jay-Z also just curated a playlist of Nas songs for Tidal), and it's got instantly-satisfying songs like "Big Paper" (with Cardi B) and "I Did It" (with Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and a "Layla" sample).

Elsewhere on the album, there's a Lil Wayne/Jeremih song ("Thankful," which uses the same sample of Bobby Bland's "Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City" as Jay-Z's classic "Heart of the City"), a H.E.R./Migos song ("We Going Crazy"), a Justin Bieber/21 Savage song ("Let It Go"), a Justin Timberlake song ("Just Be"), and tracks with Bryson Tiller, Roddy Ricch, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy, Meek Mill, and Lil Durk. The reggae song is album closer "Where I Come From" with Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Barrington Levy.

Stream the full album and watch the video for the Jay-Z/Nas song below...

Tracklist

1. "Thankful" [feat. Lil Wayne and Jeremih]

2. "Every Chance I Get" [feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk]

3. "Big Paper" [feat. Cardi B]

4. "We Going Crazy" [feat. H.E.R. & Migos]

5. "I Did It" [feat. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby]

6. "Let It Go" [feat. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage]

7. "Body In Motion" [feat. Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, & Roddy Ricch]

8. "Popstar" [feat. Drake]

9. "This Is My Year" [feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross & Puff Daddy]

10. "Sorry Not Sorry" [feat. Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy & Harmonies By The Hive]

11. "Just Be" [feat. Justin Timberlake]

12. "I Can Have It All" [feat. Bryson Tiller, H.E.R. & Meek Mill]

13. "Greece" [feat. Drake]

14. "Where You Come From" [feat. Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer]