Since releasing their great 2021 album Proof, Richmond's Downhaul released the one-off single "The Riverboat" and vocalist Gordon M. Philips released a solo album, and now the band have surprise-released a new EP, Squall. It's got four songs, all of which exist somewhere between the spaciousness of post-rock and the earthy vibes of Americana. It's not easy to pin down into any specific subgenre, but it's very easy to like. Listen below.