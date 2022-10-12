Stream Drayton Farley’s gorgeous country-folk EP ‘Walk Home’ ++ fall tour starts soon

Alabama country singer Drayton Farley has been steadily rising since releasing his 2021 debut album A Hard Up Life (he recently opened for Willie Nelson), and now he's followed it with the even more gorgeous Walk Home EP. It's just Drayton and his acoustic guitar, and it's a collection of somber, introspective country-folk songs that fans of anything from Townes Van Zandt to Jason Isbell's solo albums to early Strand of Oaks should click with right away. It's the kind of songwriting that can really stop you in your tracks, and if you haven't heard it already, I highly recommend streaming it below.

Drayton also begins a fall tour next week, including a couple shows supporting 49 Winchester. All dates are listed below.