Stream Dua Lipa’ remix LP ft. Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Yaeji, Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, more

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia is already one of the most purely enjoyable pop albums of the year so far, and now she and The Blessed Madonna have given it a remix album, Club Future Nostalgia, featuring an impressive cast of remixers including Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, Yaeji, Moodymann, Horse Meat Disco, Masters At Work, and more, and it's all assembled in a way that flows like an actual club mix. There's a Mr. Fingers mix of "Hallucinate" that incorporates part of Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl," and the actual Gwen Stefani shows up to sing with Dua Lipa on a Mark Ronson remix of "Physical." Madonna and Missy Elliott lend their voices to The Blessed Madonna's remix of "Levitating," and Jacques Lu Cont (who also just aided The Killers with their Rolling Stones remix that's out today) incorporates part of Stevie Nicks' "Stand Back" into his remix of "That Kind of Woman." There's a lot of cool stuff on the album, which works as a great companion to the original album and also as a genuinely cool DJ mix. Listen and watch the visualizer for the full album below: