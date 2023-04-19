Stream Eichlers’ ‘Days Before MCF’ mixtape with outtakes, rarities, collabs, a cover & more

Hyperska artist Eichlers released his Bad Time Records debut My Checkered Future last year, and we're now premiering the Days Before MCF mixtape, which features outtakes and rarities from the My Checkered Future era. It includes his The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2 contribution "Highway 2 the Errorzone," collaborations with Kmoy and Millington, a cover of Half Past Two's "Scratched CD," and more. Eichlers says:

Days Before MCF is a lil mixtape of songs from the My Checkered Future era. Some of them, ("NICKEL CITY 2" and "HIGHWAY 2 THE ERRORZONE") were on an early version of the album but didn't fit the (new) tone of the final product, some (WAIT4U & B HAPPY) were written in after MCF's completion & before release, and the rest were odds & ends written somewhere in between. I gotta say, living in the Checkered Future has been Honestly So Sick ;) NEW TONE SKA 2K23!!!!

Like My Checkered Future, it's a fun record that takes cues from hyperpop, emo-rap, pop punk, various waves of ska, and more, all blended together in a uniquely Eichlers way. Check out an early stream below and pre-save it here.